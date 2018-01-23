Davos co-chair: Why your backyard might save the planet

Sharan Burrow is general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation and a co-chair for the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) In 1764, British weaver James Hargreaves invented the spinning jenny, a mechanized yarn-spinning machine that enabled one person in a textile factory to do the work of eight. Industrial innovation of this kind transformed what had been a rural workforce, and among the new industrial workforce were young children often subjected to terrible working conditions.

In 1833, after nearly 70 years of economic and social upheaval, the British Parliament banned labor by children under age 9.

In other words, it took a lifetime for government to catch up to the most inhumane social consequences of industrialization.

Just as the struggles of the Industrial Revolution eventually prompted new employment standards to reflect a changed workforce, we must consciously and conscientiously shape the emerging low-carbon economy through dialogue between governments, businesses and workers. Governments should also provide strong support for displaced workers, affected communities and low-income households. This is what will ensure a just transition into a world of renewable energy.

This week, business, government trade unions and civil society leaders gather in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum in pursuit of "creating a shared future in a fractured world."