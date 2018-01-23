United Nations (CNN) US Ambassador Nikki Haley and Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia lobbed verbal jabs at each other Tuesday over the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The two ambassadors gave back-to-back speeches at a hastily called meeting of the UN Security Council, a day after reports emerged that chemical weapons were used in the besieged Syrian town of Douma, in eastern Ghota. More than 20 civilians, most of them children, were victims of the "apparent chlorine gas attack," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in Paris Tuesday.

"Russia is running from the facts," Haley said, accusing Assad's regime of being behind the gas attack, and Russia, Assad's ally, of failing to stop it.

Nikki Haley speaks during the UN Security Council meeting on January 23, 2018.

"We know that for years Russia has looked the other way while their Syrian friends use these despicable weapons of war," she said. "Russia is complicit in the Assad regime's atrocities. Will the Russian Federation say anything at all today about the suffering caused by Assad's barbaric tactics? Will they hold Assad to account? Of course not. They never do."

Nebenzia said the United States and others were falsely linking Russia and Assad's government to the use of chlorine gas.

Read More