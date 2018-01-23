US' Mattis sees risk in Turkey's operation in Syria

(CNN) US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has called on Turkey to show restraint in its military incursion in northern Syria, warning that violence on the border could create a vacuum for ISIS and Al Qaeda militants, Reuters reports.

Turkey launched an operation targeting Kurdish fighters in Afrin on Saturday, opening new front lines in the seven-year Syrian civil war, just as ISIS fighters in the country have been all but defeated.

The Turkish military said in a statement Tuesday it had killed 260 Kurdish militia and ISIS fighters in Afrin. That claim cannot be independently verified and CNN has no indication there are ISIS fighters in the area Turkey is targeting.

Speaking during an official visit to the Indonesia capital, Jakarta, Mattis said the situation in Afrin "could be exploited by ISIS and Al Qaeda" now that the focus was off them.

"And obviously it risks exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that most of Syria is going through," he said.

