Moscow (CNN) A Moscow court has ordered the closure of a foundation that funds the activities of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, in the latest setback for the prominent Kremlin critic.

The court's decision on Monday upheld a request from the Russian Justice Ministry, which investigated Navalny's "Fifth Season" foundation and determined that it had broken the law, according to state news agency Tass.

The foundation's lawyers have said they plan to file an appeal against the ruling.

"We believe the Justice Ministry's request to be unlawful as the foundation is active in accordance with the Russian legislation, while the violations which have been discovered may be remedied," said lawyer Ivan Zhdanov, according to Tass.

The court's decision is the latest blow to Navalny, who has been barred from running in March's presidential election because of an embezzlement conviction which both he and his supporters believe is politically motivated.

