'This Is Us:' Jack's cause of death revealed and fans are heartbroken

(CNN) Caution: This post contains spoilers about the latest episode of NBC's "This Is Us."

"This Is Us" fans finally got the answer to the question they've been asking since season one: How does Jack die?

The sad fate of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) was revealed to fans in a traumatic final scene on Tuesday night's episode.

Jack is seen cleaning the kitchen for his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who is fast asleep after watching the Super Bowl with him. He turns off the slow cooker not realizing it has a faulty switch. Moments after he goes to bed the kitchen bursts into flames after a dish towel catches fire from sparks from the kitchen appliance.

Immediately following the show Twitter erupted into a hysterical frenzy among the show's fans.

