(CNN) Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday amid what's proving to be an unpredictable and highly political awards season.

The fantasy film "The Shape of Water" led with 13 Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

The other best picture nominees are "Lady Bird, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "The Post," "Get Out, "Dunkirk," "Darkest Hour," "Call Me By Your Name" and "Phantom Thread."

Best actor nominees are Gary Oldman for "Darkest Hour," Timothée Chalamet for "Call Me By Your Name," Daniel Day-Lewis for "Phantom Thread," Daniel Kaluuya for "Get Out " and Denzel Washington for "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best actress nominees are Frances McDormand for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Saoirse Ronan for "Lady Bird," Sally Hawkins for "The Shape of Water," Meryl Streep for "The Post" and Margot Robbie "I, Tonya."

