Oscars spread the wealth, offering something for everyone

(CNN) The Academy Award nominations offered something for everyone, and -- in the context of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign and the often-stodgy organization's recognition of fresh talent and voices -- were at least as important for who was recognized behind the scenes as on screen.

Three African-Americans -- Denzel Washington, Mary J. Blige and Octavia Spencer -- along with England's Daniel Kaluuya, were included in the acting races for the 90th Academy Awards , accounting for 20% of the field. Yet other significant breakthroughs occurred elsewhere, with Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig both earning writing and directing nods for "Get Out" and "Lady Bird," respectively, while Dee Rees -- an African-American woman -- was nominated for the adapted screenplay "Mudbound," and Rachel Morrison broke the gender barrier in cinematography for that film.

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon also joined the writing category for their true story, "The Big Sick," along with Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, responsible for the year's most-nominated film, "The Shape of Water."

Reflecting the depth of this year's race, the closely watched best picture category included nine movies, as Oscar voters conspicuously spread the wealth. If there's one genre that increasingly need not apply, it's the special-effects-driven blockbuster, with "Wonder Woman" -- the best-regarded entry in that pack -- overlooked. "Logan" did snag an adapted screenplay nod, but otherwise, movies like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Blade Runner: 2049" (admittedly a disappointment, financially speaking) were limited to bids related to their technical virtuosity in areas like sound and music.

That said, there are broad commercial successes in the higher-profile categories, including "Get Out" and Christopher Nolan's World War II epic "Dunkirk." That's no small consideration for the Academy and ABC, which will televise the show, theoretically providing viewers a greater rooting interest in the outcome than just marveling at who wore what.

