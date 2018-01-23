Photos: Oscars 2018: Best picture nominees 'The Shape of Water' – 'The Shape of Water' received the most Oscar nominations with 13, including lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress and best director. Hide Caption 1 of 9

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' – 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' received seven nominations, including two for best supporting actor (Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell). Frances McDormand, who won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for her role as an avenging mother, was also nominated for best leading actress.

'Call Me By Your Name' – The coming-of-age film received four nominations. Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for best actor in a leading role, was a critics' favorite for his breakout performance as a 17-year-old discovering new facets of his sexuality.

'Darkest Hour' – The inspiring historical film received six nominations, including best leading actor for Gary Oldman's portrayal of Winston Churchill in his early days as prime minister during World War II. Oldman recently won a Golden Globe for the role.

'Dunkirk' – One of two best picture nominees set in World War II, "Dunkirk" received eight nods, including Christopher Nolan as best director. This is his fourth Oscar nomination.

'Get Out' – The fan-favorite horror film received four nominations, including Jordan Peele for best director and Daniel Kaluuya for best leading actor. Peele is only the fifth African-American in history to be nominated for a directing Oscar.

'Phantom Thread' – "Phantom Thread," which chronicles a London dressmaker's relationship with his muse, received six nominations. This is set to be the final film role for Daniel Day-Lewis, who was nominated for best leading actor. The actor previously announced his retirement.

'The Post' – Steven Spielberg's retelling of the Washington Post's decision to publish the Pentagon Papers received two nominations, including Meryl Streep for best leading actress. Streep breaks her own record for most Oscar nominations with 21.