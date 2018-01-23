Pakistan police arrest suspect in Zainab murder case

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) Police in Pakistan have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of Zainab Amin, a seven-year-old girl whose death prompted widespread protests.

Authorities in the city of Kasur in eastern Punjab province announced the detention of a 24-year-old man, named only as Imran, in connection with the killing of Zainab and a number of other girls.

"The entire country was praying to catch this killer, and now in front of the entire nation with a grieving heart but with confidence I can say that Zainab's killer has been arrested," Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced at a press conference in Lahore Tuesday.

Sharif said Imran's DNA was a match with samples found on Zainab's body, which was dumped in garbage about 100 meters (328 feet) from her home. She appeared to have been raped, he said.

Sharif said authorities had profiled 1,150 DNA samples and were confident they had caught the girl's killer. "There is a 100% DNA match with the killer," Sharif said. "We did a polygraph test, there is a 5% chance you can miss the target, but the DNA is a 100% test correct."

Read More