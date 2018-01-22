As Larry Nassar faces accusers, USA Gymnastics leaders step down

Story highlights More than 140 girls and young women have addressed ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor

(CNN) As one brave, young gymnast after another took the podium to lambaste serial molester and former gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, the national governing body for the sport announced Monday that its top executives were stepping down.

USA Gymnastics, which counted Nassar as part of its medical staff or as national team doctor through four Olympic cycles, announced the resignations from its board of directors in a tweet. Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley have resigned, effective Sunday, the tweet said.

The board of directors will name an interim chairperson as it searches for a permanent replacement.

"We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization," USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry said, according to another tweet.

