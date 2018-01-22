Larry Nassar to face more accusers before he's sentenced this week

(CNN) He spent a week listening to the agony and fury of more than 90 of his victims. And this week, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will learn his fate.

The man once trusted by young girls is now reviled by the dozens of young women who confronted him in court to share their stories of sexual abuse and to try to make sure Nassar gets locked up for the rest of his life.

JUST WATCHED Ex-Olympian: I will not live life as a victim Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ex-Olympian: I will not live life as a victim 01:47

Nassar, who was also a doctor for Michigan State University, has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan.

He has also admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Prosecutors say a total of about 120 women are expected to speak about Nassar's abuse. The statements could last into Tuesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said.

Read More