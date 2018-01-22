Super Bowl LII is set with Patriots, Eagles

Story highlights Tom Brady and Bill Belichick seek their sixth Super Bowl title

The Eagles have never won the Super Bowl

(CNN) Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have the opportunity to win their sixth Super Bowl together.

But getting back there wasn't easy for the defending champions.

It started earlier in the week, when Brady suffered an injury to his right hand -- his throwing hand -- during a handoff in practice while preparing for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The hand required stitches, and Brady acknowledged that he wasn't sure on Wednesday if he could play.

Another hurdle was the opponent. The Jaguars had a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. But Brady orchestrated another New England comeback, throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 left, giving the Patriots a 24-20 win.

Danny Amendola celebrates a touchdown with Chris Hogan in the fourth quarter.

"It's just been an unbelievable run, and I think everyone should be really proud of what we accomplished," the 40-year-old Brady said. "This is a different team than last year's team. It didn't look good at 2-2, and you just keep showing up to work every day, and we sit in these chairs and Coach Belichick gets up here and he demands a lot out of us and he tries to get the most out of us every day. It's not always great.

