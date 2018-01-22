What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) Tom Brady is going to his eighth Super Bowl after leading the New England Patriots to a 24-20 over Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's AFC Championship game.

A stitched-up throwing hand -- Brady sustained a cut during training earlier in the week -- didn't unduly hamper the 40-year-old as he threaded the needle in customary fashion.

A look at the cut on Tom Brady's hand pic.twitter.com/OhOHCZAr3C — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) 22 January 2018

A four-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola deep in the fourth quarter ensured a comeback victory for the Patriots after the Jaguars had built a 10-point lead.

Brady and the Patriots will be gunning for a sixth victory at next month's Super Bowl. Standing in their way will be the Philadelphia Eagles who cruised to 38-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship playoff.