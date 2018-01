Story highlights Two Republican senators voted against the bill Monday

They joined 16 Democrats to vote no against the bill

The bill now heads over to the House

(CNN) The Senate voted 81-18 on a short term spending bill to reopen the government and fund it for the next three weeks through February 8. The measure now heads to the House, and then finally to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Only two Republicans -- Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah -- joined with 16 Democrats to vote no against the bill. Arizona Sen. John McCain was not present for the vote as he is back in his home state receiving treatment for brain cancer.

The vote was held three days after the government officially shut down Friday at midnight.

Here is how every senator voted:

Alabama

