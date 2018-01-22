Moderate senators feel boost as shutdown ends

Story highlights Bipartisan senators met throughout the weekend and started out with 17 members

By Monday, that group has been expanded to 25 senators

Washington (CNN) At a time of unrelenting political divisiveness, a bipartisan group of senators claimed a rare victory on Monday following the deal to reopen the government.

Led by centrists Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a group of senators met four times behind closed doors throughout the weekend to forge an alliance that would pressure leaders on both sides to come to an agreement.

Collins and Manchin led a similar effort during the 2013 shutdown and early last week they decided to give it another go as negotiations stalled ahead of the shutdown.

The group started out with 17 senators on Friday and expanded to 25 senators by Monday. "That's a pretty powerful number of people who are able to make a difference with their votes and their voices," Collins told reporters.

In exchange for a vote to end the government shutdown, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged his "intention" Sunday to hold a debate on immigration legislation after February 8 if a deal wasn't already struck by then. The compromise proposal was very similar to what the bipartisan group had pitched, Collins said.

Read More