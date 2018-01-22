Jerusalem (CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence arrived at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, saying that it was an honor "to be in Israel's capital, Jerusalem."

Pence is the most senior US official to visit Jerusalem since President Donald Trump's announcement that his government recognized the city as Israel's capital and would move its embassy there, upending seven decades of US policy on the issue.

Both Israelis and Palestinians consider Jerusalem as their capital.

US Vice President Mike Pence, left, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday.

Pence was given a warm welcome to the Prime Minister's office Monday, greeted by an honor guard as the US national anthem played.

"Thank you for the warm hospitality, Prime Minister, and it is my great honor on behalf of the President of the United States to be in Israel's capital, Jerusalem," Pence said.

