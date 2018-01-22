Story highlights Melania Trump has not made a public statement since January 12

That's the same day news broke of a possible payoff from her husband's lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump, in a change of plans, will not be joining President Donald Trump on his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this week.

East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to CNN that the first lady's decision to forgo the trip was based on "scheduling and logistical issues."

A week ago, Grisham told CNN the first lady would be attending the annual meeting of influential financial leaders and business titans in a show of support for her husband, who intends to give remarks during his visit.

The President's own trip to Davos was also in flux until several hours ago, due to the government shutdown, which has been now been resolved.

