Lindsey Graham: Time for the 'Gang of 60'

Washington (CNN) One of the founding members of the bipartisan "Gang of Six" on immigration says the group will exist no longer -- replaced by efforts to build a much larger coalition.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican fresh off a victory in his efforts to pass a short-term government funding bill until February 8 with a commitment from the Senate majority leader to consider immigration on the Senate floor, said Monday that efforts going forward will be a new group.

"Oh yeah," Graham told reporters when asked if he was describing the end of the six-member talks.

"The Gang of Six started the process," Graham said. "That's all it was there to do. We need the Gang of 60. So the Gang of Six is going to be replaced by the Gang of 60."

It generally requires 60 senators to advance legislation in the Senate, and Republicans currently only hold a 51-49 majority.

