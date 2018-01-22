Publisher pulls former Trump appointee Carl Higbie's book from market over racist remarks

Story highlights Higbie authored "Enemies, Foreign and Domestic," which was published by Post Hill Press in 2016 and covers his time as a Navy SEAL serving in Iraq.

"We are removing Mr Higbie's book from the market," Anthony Ziccardi, the publisher of Post Hill Press, told CNN's KFile.

(CNN) Former Trump administration appointee Carl Higbie's book is being pulled from the market by its publisher after CNN's KFile unearthed racist, sexist, anti-Muslim and anti-gay remarks Higbie made as a radio host.

Higbie, who resigned Thursday from his post as the chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service, authored "Enemies, Foreign and Domestic," which was published by Post Hill Press in 2016 and covers his time as a Navy SEAL serving in Iraq.

"We already removed the book from our website."

A Google cache search shows the book was available for purchase as recently as last week. Links about Higbie have been removed from the publisher's website.

Simon & Schuster, which distributes Post Hill Press books, declined to comment.

