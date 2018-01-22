Officers were OK to arrest 21 in 'makeshift strip club' house party, Supreme Court says

Story highlights Supreme Court sides with police who arrested 21 people at a house party

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of police officers who arrived at a supposedly vacant house after midnight in 2008 in Washington, DC, and arrested 21 people who said they were there with the permission of an absentee hostess named "Peaches."

The police argued, after contacting Peaches, that the partygoers had no permission to enter the house. The partygoers later sued for false arrest under the 4th Amendment.

Lower courts ruled in favor of the partygoers, holding that the officers lacked probable cause to arrest the partygoers for unlawful entry. They cited a District of Columbia law stating that probable cause to arrest for unlawful entry requires evidence that the alleged intruder "knew or should have known upon entry, that such entry was against the will of the owner."

A unanimous Supreme Court, however, reversed the decision in an opinion penned by Justice Clarence Thomas.

The case clarifies the standard for probable cause as it applies to a suspect's knowledge -- or mental state -- of a suspected crime.

