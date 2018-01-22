Government shutdown: Some parks and monuments may be closed

(CNN) How does the US federal government shutdown affect you? Not every federally funded agency, program and service will grind to a halt -- just those considered nonessential.

So if you had plans to visit any national parks, monuments or museums, some will be closed.

Here's a look at how they might be impacted:

National parks

Zinke's decision to leave open as many park gates as possible means about two-thirds of the 417 national parks are still open to the public, according to the National Parks Conservation Association, an advocacy group.

Open-air parks, with their hiking trails and sprawling scenery, will largely remain open but will have limited services as about 21,000 of the park service's 24,000 staff members will be furloughed. Law enforcement personnel considered essential will be working, but rangers, gift shop and restroom staff will not, for example.

Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – Yellowstone National Park was the nation's first national park, established by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant on March 1, 1872. It's predominantly in Wyoming but also touches Idaho and Montana. Check in next week for Arches National Park Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – Old Faithful Geyser may be the most-famous "resident" of Yellowstone National Park, but park ranger Dan Hottle says there is much more to see at the 2.2 million-acre park. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – Meet our Yellowstone National Park ranger, Dan Hottle, and his 4-year-old son, Calder, shown here at Joffe Lake near the park's headquarters in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – Grand Prismatic Spring is Hottle's favorite spring in the park, and it's in Midway Geyser Basin about five miles from Old Faithful. When the light is right, hike up one of the mountains surrounding the spring and you'll see the steam change colors because of the spring's bacteria. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – There's a good chance of spotting wolves on the drive to the Lamar Valley, Hottle says. He likes to stop at a pullout about halfway to the valley and hike into the woods, where he can sometimes see a wolf or its pack. (Hottle found this wolf in his backyard.) Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – Rangers plead with with visitors to pull off the road to shoot pictures of bison (shown here in the Lamar Valley) or other wildlife that call Yellowstone home. Travelers have been known to stop their cars in the middle of the road to look at the view, or worse: look sideways to admire the nature while driving. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – In elk mating season, which starts around September, the bulls come down from the mountains and gather up as many cows (female elk) as they can into harems. Shown here is a harem of 27 cows resting in Mammoth Hot Springs near the town post office. Visitors are cautioned to stay at least 25 yards away from the elk, which have been known to ram cars and trap people. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Yellowstone: Our first national park – Hottle recommends that hikers travel in groups of at least three, stay on designated trails, carry bear pepper spray and make noise as they hike to avoid surprising bears (mother bears can attack when surprised). He and his family have hiked "every inch" of Electric Peak, a nearly 11,000-foot mountain. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Yellowstone: Our first national park Glacier National Park – Hottle also loves visiting Glacier National Park in Montana, a nine-hour drive by car. "There's a wildness about Glacier that makes it even more dangerous and adventurous than Yellowstone," he said. Glacier's Wild Goose Island is shown here. Hide Caption 9 of 9

Yellowstone National Park said the park was still accessible but government-run operations and facilities are closed. "Visitors can also access commercial services in the interior of the park (e.g. at Old Faithful) only as long as concessioners provide funds for road grooming," it said on its website.

Rocky Mountain National Park said it was still accessible but with limited services and visitors would be entering at their own risk. "Park visitors are advised to use extreme caution if choosing to enter Rocky Mountain National Park, as National Park Service personnel will not be available to provide guidance or assistance. Emergency services will be limited," it said.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial said NPS facilities were closed but concession facilities were operating, including parking, food and beverages and restrooms.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service, which has 566 refuges and 38 wetland management districts, said refuges requiring the presence of a federal employee or contractor would be closed.

The Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR tweeted that First Creek Trail and perimeter trails would remain open, but it later said the majority of the refuge would be inaccessible due to an approaching storm and the inability to maintain roads and provide safe public access.

Buildings

The National Park System also includes buildings such as Ford's Theater in Washington, where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, and Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. Those buildings will be closed.

"We welcome your visits and pray/advocate for an expedient, humane conclusion to the government shutdown," the center said.

The King Center is open! Although the Center is within the King Historic District and #MLK National Historic Park, it is a separate entity. We welcome your visits and pray/advocate for an expedient, humane conclusion to the government shutdown. #CHIP #DACA #MLK50Forward #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/YORnz4Ual7 — The King Center (@TheKingCenter) January 20, 2018

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum said it would continue to operate normally -- though no National Park rangers would be on site. "While the Memorial is an affiliated site of the National Park Service, it is privately owned and operated by the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation," it said.

The Manhattan Project tweeted: "Some @MnhtnProjectNPS areas may be accessible, however access may change without notice, and there are no NPS-provided services," it said.

NASA has closed off tours.

Open for business

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Sunday that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would reopen Monday.

The state is using its tourism budget to fully fund personnel and operational costs at $65,000 per day, Cuomo said.

"The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of freedom and opportunity for all, and it is a gross injustice that this administration's dysfunction caused it to shut down," he said. "New York State will not allow the vitriol of Washington to close the Statue of Liberty."

The Smithsonian said in a tweet that "its museums, research centers, and the National Zoo" will be open Monday.

"The Smithsonian can use prior year funds still available to us to do so. We will update our status beyond Monday as soon as we know," the tweet said.

Update: The Smithsonian, including its museums, research centers & the National Zoo, will be OPEN Monday, Jan. 22.



The Smithsonian can use prior year funds still available to us to do so. We will update our status beyond Monday as soon as we know. #governmentshutdown — Smithsonian (@smithsonian) January 20, 2018

President Lincoln's Cottage in Washington, D.C. tweeted that it would be open despite the shutdown.

It even offered federal employees a discount, saying: "Federal employees, all this week we're running a deal. Bring your federal ID/business card and tickets are $12.50 #GovShutdown."

Federal employees, all this week we're running a deal. Bring your federal ID/business card and tickets are $12.50 #GovShutdown — Lincoln's Cottage (@LincolnsCottage) January 22, 2018

Washington D.C.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday the city plans to help the federal government maintain the National Mall.

"I've called on my agencies, where we are able, to step in for the federal government," she said in a news conference.

"The National Mall is operated by the National Park Service, and there are many other National Park Service properties throughout Washington, D.C. ... we will step in and ensure litter and trash are picked up along the National Mall to keep the nation's front yard clean of debris."