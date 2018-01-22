Supreme Court jumps on dusky gopher frog case

Story highlights The case was filed by a lumber company in Louisiana

The frog spends most of its life living underground in burrows created by gopher tortoises

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a case concerning the United States Fish and Wildlife Services designation of approximately 1,600 privately owned acres in Louisiana as a "critical habitat" for a species known as the dusky gopher frog, despite the fact the species currently exists only in Mississippi.

The case was filed by a lumber company in Louisiana that holds a long-term timber lease on the land that doesn't expire until 2043. Lawyers for the company say the tract of land "concededly contains no dusky gopher frogs and cannot provide habitat for them absent a radical change in the land use because it lacks features necessary for their survival."

They say the service concluded that the designation could cost $34 million in lost development value of the tract.

But the government argued that if the frogs are "translocated to the site" in five ponds that are "in close proximity to each other" that adult frogs could potentially create a "metapopulation."

Collette Adkins of the Center for Biological Diversity, who argued in favor of the government's position in the lower courts, described the species is a warty, dark-colored frog with ridges on the sides of its back and when it is picked up it covers its eyes with its forefeet to protect its face until predators taste its bitter skin secretions.

