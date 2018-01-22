Breaking News

Trump plans to speak post-shutdown vote, source says

By Jeff Zeleny, Senior White House Correspondent

Updated 12:42 PM ET, Mon January 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Schumer: WH talks like negotiating with Jell-O
Schumer: WH talks like negotiating with Jell-O

    JUST WATCHED

    Schumer: WH talks like negotiating with Jell-O

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The precise time or venue for his remarks isn't yet known
  • Over the weekend, Trump spoke with Republicans and a laundry list of informal advisers

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump plans to publicly tout the end of the government shutdown stalemate on Monday, a White House official told CNN, despite being publicly absent from the debate over the weekend.

The precise time or venue for his remarks isn't yet known.
Trump spent the morning in the residence of the White House, following coverage of the shutdown and speaking with Republican leaders on the phone, a senior administration official said. One aide described him as "restless" -- after spending a rare weekend entirely at the White House.
    Schumer: Deal reached to reopen government
    Schumer: Deal reached to reopen government
    Over the weekend, Trump spoke with Republicans and a laundry list of informal advisers. He told some of his aides that he'd like to be more involved in the negotiations, but he was told it was more prudent for lawmakers to strike a deal among themselves.