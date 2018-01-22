Story highlights The WSJ reported an attorney for Trump made a hush payment through a private LLC

Washington (CNN) The group Common Cause has lodged complaints alleging that a reported hush payment for a porn star to stay quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006, before he was elected President, constitutes a campaign finance violation.

Common Cause said in its complaints that the reported payment to Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, was an illegal in-kind campaign contribution.

The group's letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein called on the Justice Department to investigate potential violations of the law from the reported hush money, and in its letter to the Federal Election Commission lodged a similar complaint asking the agency to determine if a $130,000 payment from a limited liability company to Clifford was indeed an unreported, in-kind contribution to Trump's campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump attorney Michael Cohen had formed a private LLC and paid Clifford $130,000 through the LLC weeks before the 2016 election so she would not go public with her story about an alleged sexual encounter in 2006 with Trump.

Cohen told CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday that "The Common Cause complaint is baseless, along with the allegation that President Trump filed a false report to the FEC."

