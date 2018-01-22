Story highlights Axios said Sessions asked Wray to fire the deputy director

The news came as the Justice Department said it did not preserve months of messages due to a glitch

Washington (CNN) FBI Director Chris Wray threatened to resign as Attorney General Jeff Sessions called on him to fire his outgoing deputy, Axios reported Monday.

CNN previously reported Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told other senior FBI officials months ago that he planned to retire in the near future, is eligible to retire in March and, under FBI rules governing accumulated leave, may be able to exit earlier. McCabe has taken fire publicly from President Donald Trump and his allies in recent weeks over the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and his connections to anti-Trump messages sent between two FBI employees during the campaign.

The Axios report , based on three unnamed sources, said Sessions was pressuring Wray to fire McCabe, and that one source familiar with the situation said Sessions conveyed to White House counsel Don McGahn how upset Wray was about the request, and that McGahn in turn said it wasn't worth losing Wray over.

In a statement responding to the Axios report, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah did not address its reporting specifically, but instead reaffirmed Trump's respect for the agency and its leader.

"The President has enormous respect for the thousands of rank-and-file FBI agents who make up the world's most professional and talented law enforcement agency," Shah said. "He believes politically motivated senior leaders, including former Director (James) Comey and others he empowered, have tainted the agency's reputation for unbiased pursuit of justice. The president appointed Chris Wray because he is a man of true character and integrity, and the right choice to clean up the misconduct at the highest levels of the FBI and give the rank and file confidence in their leadership."

