Story highlights Axios said Sessions asked Wray to fire the deputy director

The news came as the Justice Department said it did not preserve months of messages due to a glitch

Washington (CNN) FBI Director Chris Wray threatened to resign as Attorney General Jeff Sessions called on him to fire his outgoing deputy, Axios reported Monday.

CNN previously reported that Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is eligible to retire in March, told other senior FBI officials months ago that he planned to retire in the near future. Under FBI rules governing accumulated leave, he may be able to exit earlier.

McCabe has come under public criticism by President Donald Trump and his allies in recent weeks over the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and his connections to anti-Trump messages sent between two FBI employees during the campaign.

The Axios report , based on three unnamed sources, said Sessions was pressuring Wray to fire McCabe, and that one source familiar with the situation said Sessions conveyed to White House counsel Don McGahn how upset Wray was about the request, and that McGahn in turn said it wasn't worth losing Wray over.

In a statement responding to the Axios report, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah did not address its reporting specifically, but instead reaffirmed Trump's respect for the agency and its leader.

