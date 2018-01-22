Trump takes immigration cues from 'Pres. Stephen Miller'

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator, was a political consultant for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign in 1992 and was counselor to Clinton in the White House. He was a consultant to Priorities USA Action, the pro-Hillary Clinton super PAC. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The government shutdown is over for now. Senate Democrats have agreed to fund the government. Senate Republicans have said they would give Democrats a vote to allow Dreamers -- young people brought to this country as children -- to stay. What remains to be seen is how the President will handle immigration going forward -- and by "President," I mean Stephen Miller.

Trump's 32-year old senior policy advisor is getting his 15 minutes of infamy, infuriating some Republicans nearly as much as Democrats. "As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating on immigration, we are going nowhere," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, has said.

Donald Trump ran for president in part on his celebrity status. As star of the reality TV show "The Apprentice," he appeared on our screens each week as a strong, certain, determined CEO. Little did we know that, instead of "The Apprentice," we have been living a very different TV show: the old Tony Danza sitcom "Who's the Boss?"

The government shutdown revealed the stunning, almost mutinous dysfunction of the Trump White House, and the powerlessness and fecklessness of President Trump to stand up to his own staff. Let's face it: on Donald Trump's signature issue, Stephen Miller is the boss.

How else can you make sense of Trump's meandering on immigration? In the famous "Chuck and Nancy" dinner in September, he seemed to promise that he'd support the Dreamers in exchange for more border security. The morning after that dinner, Trump got on his Twitter machine and gushed about the Dreamers, writing , "Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really! ... They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own -- brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security".