World leaders are starting to go around Trump

(CNN) With Vice President Mike Pence receiving a hero's welcome in Jerusalem from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but a cold shoulder from Arab leaders from Palestine to Jordan, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas heads to Brussels to meet Europe's foreign ministers. It's a clear end run around Trump's flailing efforts to broker peace in that corner of the Middle East.

With Pence at his side, Netanyahu pointed out that this is the first official visit by a senior American official to Jerusalem as Israel's capital, suggesting to a gaggle of reporters that the American Embassy could begin operations there "by next week."

The visit was a clear opportunity for Netanyahu to rub the Palestinians' noses in the entire process. The Israeli Prime Minister beginning his first greeting: "Mr. Vice President, I've had the privilege over the years of standing here with hundreds of leaders and welcomed them, all of them, to Israel's capital, Jerusalem. This is the first time I stand here where both leaders can say those three words, 'Israel's capital, Jerusalem.'"

Symmetrically, in Brussels, Abbas has chosen to ask Europe's foreign ministers to recognize Palestine as a state. European leaders aren't prepared to go quite that far -- not yet -- but could move substantially toward a formal recognition that only a two-state solution will work. Indeed, France is said to be determined to press European leaders to take a first concrete step by granting an "association agreement" between the European Union and the Palestinian Authority.