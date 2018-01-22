Story highlights Alexis Sanchez completes transfer to Manchester United

(CNN) It's been rumbling on for months but the transfer saga involving Chilean international Alexis Sanchez has finally come to an end.

While Sanchez joined Manchester United from Arsenal, Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan went the other way in a rare transfer swap involving two leading English Premier League clubs.

"I am fulfilling a dream that I have since I was a kid: to play for the world's best team," Sanchez wrote in one of several Instagram posts.

Meanwhile Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described the 29-year-old Mkhitaryan as "a very complete player."

"He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he's very committed as well. I must say he's a player who has all the attributes," Wenger told the Arsenal website.