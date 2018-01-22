Sterling K. Brown keeps making history

Story highlights Brown became first African American to win in his SAG category

He was in tears backstage

(CNN) This is Sterling K. Brown notching some firsts.

The "This Is Us" star did just that Sunday night when he became the first African American to win the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Weeks ago he also became the first black man to win a Golden Globe for a TV drama and last fall became the first black actor to to snag an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series since 1998.

He was visibly moved during his speech Sunday.

Read More