(CNN) Deciphering the lack of clarity surrounding this year's Oscar race boils down to an optimist vs. pessimist mentality -- namely, is the seemingly wide-open nature of the best-picture competition a testament to an abundance of good movies, or the absence of a truly great one?

The verdict probably resides somewhere in the middle, with a scattered assortment of choices thus far that has yet to establish clear frontrunners, the day before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces its nominees.

Historically, by this stage in the so-called awards season, support has appeared to coalesce around a couple of films. Yet with "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" topping Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards and "The Shape of Water" headlining at the Producers Guild of America's honors the night before, those in the award-prognostication business can be forgiven for wanting to see a few more billboards before being able to diagnosis the shape of the race.

"Three Billboards," which also won the Golden Globe for best drama, would appear to have seized the pole position, having amassed multiple wins already for Frances McDormand and supporting actor Sam Rockwell. Yet the steps forward come amid an early backlash against the film -- which deals with a grief-stricken mother pursuing justice for her slain daughter -- such as the column by the New York Times' Wesley Morris' column inveighing against it.

Several other movies likely to receive an Oscar nomination when they're unveiled come with their own handicaps. "Get Out" and "The Shape of Water," for example, both have a foot in the horror genre, which is not historically one that academy voters have favored.

