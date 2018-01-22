Breaking News

Neil Diamond diagnosed with Parkinson's, retires from touring

By Rob McLean, CNN

Updated 11:49 PM ET, Mon January 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What is Parkinson's disease?
What is Parkinson's disease?

    JUST WATCHED

    What is Parkinson's disease?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What is Parkinson's disease? 00:53

(CNN)Entertainer Neil Diamond has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, prompting the singer to retire from touring.

"I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years," Diamond said in a statement. "My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows."
What is Parkinson's disease?
The singer had been planning a March tour of Australia and New Zealand as a part of his 50th anniversary tour. Those performances have been canceled, according to the statement.
    Diamond, 76, known for such hits as "Sweet Caroline," said he plans to continue writing and recording.
    Read More
    Related: Diamond reveals story behind 'Sweet Caroline'
    "My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement," he said.
    Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that can cause tremors, slowness of movement and other symptoms, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.