Steven Soderbergh's 'Mosaic' puts together intriguing puzzle

(CNN) "Mosaic" takes its name seriously, putting together a picture with a shifting series of pieces, as the perspective shifts from one character to another. In that, this HBO drama from director Steven Soderbergh essentially takes a pretty conventional murder mystery, dresses it up with a gimmick and comes away with a pretty compelling if somewhat conventional story.

The aforementioned gimmick involves an app made available in advance of the show, allowing viewers, as HBO puts it, to choose which characters to follow and "build their own experience from the material created and curated by Soderbergh and [writer Ed] Solomon."

Interactivity of this sort has long been discussed, and it's becoming more practicable. Still, as drama "Mosaic" ultimately has to stand on its own, especially for those who aren't interesting in availing themselves of the "Col. Mustard in the snow-covered cabin with a candlestick" add-ons.

Fortunately, what emerges is solidly executed, with a good, ever-changing cast, kicking off with Sharon Stone as successful children's author Olivia Lake. A bit of a Norma Desmond type, the lovelorn Olivia takes in a young aspiring artist ("Mudbound's" Garrett Hedlund), before snapping when she discovers that his interest in hanging around her sprawling winter wonderland might not be romantic.

Sharing her insecurities with a friend (Paul Reubens), Olivia quickly launches into another relationship with Eric (Frederick Weller), who harbors his own shadowy motivations, before abruptly going missing. That, in turn, leads to a police investigation, as the focus shifts again -- to Eric's sister (Jennifer Ferrin), and a cop (Devin Ratray) she enlists to help her -- with Soderbergh and Solomon ("Men in Black") keeping viewers guessing about whether this was simply a crime of passion or might be associated with a larger, more elaborate and nefarious plot.

Read More