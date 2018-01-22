(CNN) Julia Louis-Dreyfus sat out Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, but she' still celebrating.

Picking up two wins, the "Veep" star became the most decorated actor in the history of the SAG Awards, with nine wins overall.

The actress, who is receiving treatment for breast cancer, won the award for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series and will receive a statue as a member of the cast of "Veep," which won for best comedy series ensemble.

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

"I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's," she tweeted. "So honored to win. So proud to be a union member."

Congratulating her "Veep" cast, she added, "Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?"