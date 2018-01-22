Breaking News

Judi Dench typo at SAG Awards has Twitter on a 'roll'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:58 PM ET, Mon January 22, 2018

(CNN)Dame Judi Dench is one of the industry's most venerated actors, but could she pull off playing a bagel? A cinnamon bun?

At Sunday night's 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Dench was a nominee in the movie category for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her royal turn as Queen Victoria in "Victoria & Abdul."
The problem was the slide, which aired as the nominations were read. It said Dench's performance was for "a leading roll."
Naturally the internet rose to the occasion and baked up all kinds of hilarity behind the mistake.
    "Sesame, poppy or Plain?," one person tweeted.
    Another tweeted "Judi Dench really was unforgettable in The White Roll."
    And the jokes and comments went on from there.
    Alas, Dench did not win.
    Instead Frances McDormand was the toast of the town, taking home the award for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
    The SAG Awards aired on TNT and TBS, which like CNN are part of Turner Broadcasting. CNN has reached out to the SAG Awards for comment.