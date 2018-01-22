Judi Dench typo at SAG Awards has Twitter on a 'roll'

(CNN) Dame Judi Dench is one of the industry's most venerated actors, but could she pull off playing a bagel? A cinnamon bun?

At Sunday night's 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Dench was a nominee in the movie category for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her royal turn as Queen Victoria in "Victoria & Abdul."

The problem was the slide, which aired as the nominations were read. It said Dench's performance was for "a leading roll."

Naturally the internet rose to the occasion and baked up all kinds of hilarity behind the mistake.

"Sesame, poppy or Plain?," one person tweeted.