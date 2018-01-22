Aziz Ansari skipped SAG Awards, James Franco did not

Story highlights The stars took different approaches to SAG Awards

Franco's sister-in-law spoke

(CNN) Two of the men who have been in the headlines recently regarding their alleged treatment of women took different approaches to Sunday's SAG Awards.

"Master of None" star Aziz Ansari was a no show, while James Franco was in attendance.

Aziz Ansari (left) and James Franco

Ansari, who was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy, was accused by a 23-year-old photographer of pressuring her for sex during a date last September.

The woman shared her allegations with the website Babe , which used the pseudonym "Grace" to protect her anonymity.

Ansari released a statement in response to the story, saying he and the woman "ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."

