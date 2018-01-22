CNN 10 - January 23, 2018

Breaking News

January 23, 2018

This Tuesday, we're reporting on a Japanese missile defense drill and explaining why ballistic missiles are such an international concern. Our other topics include the expected reopening of the U.S. government, appeals by dozens of Russian athletes who hope to clear their names of doping allegations, and the technological future of retail.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
