(CNN) More than 27,000 people have been evacuated in the Philippines as the country warned a hazardous volcanic eruption might be imminent.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Monday raised its alert level to four from three last week for the Mayon Volcano -- the country's most active volcano -- after it exhibited increasing seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosions.

A huge column of ash shoots up to the sky during the eruption of Mayon volcano Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines.

Photographs showed the volcano, located in Albay province in southeastern Luzon, shooting a huge column of ash into the sky. Lava has been seen flowing down from the crater since last week.

The public has been advised to stay vigilant and avoid the danger zone, which covers an eight-kilometer (five mile) radius from the volcano summit, according to the agency. Pilots have also been advised to avoid flying close to the volcanic ash to avoid possible damage to the aircraft.

"The evacuation has been ongoing since [the volcano] started showing signs of instability," Mark Dambal, information officer at the Philippines' Office of Civil Defense, told CNN.

