Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: What is her legacy?

Chude Jideonwo is a Yale World Fellow 2017 and is CEO of Joy, Inc., a teaching and media company helping young Africans build resilience. He's the author of 'Are we the Turning Point Generation?' and his latest book is 'How to Win Elections in Africa'

The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) This is a significant year for people who believe in the limitless power of transcendent leadership to change the world.

It is the 70th anniversary of the death of India's Ghandi, 50th of America's Martin Luther-King Jr.

And, most significantly for those of us in and from Africa, the 100th birthday of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

And it's also a year to remember that in the past 50 years at least, Africa has only had one Mandela, and is in no immediate risk of having another.

Paul Kagame should be an unarguable hero -- he lifted Rwanda from the depths of hell, and performed a near miracle of peace, prosperity and democracy.

