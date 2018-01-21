(CNN) Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the United States Sunday for a second day of Women's Marches, calling for equality and respect while urging supporters to make their voices heard by voting in this year's midterm elections.

Sunday's marches were held one year from the day hundreds of thousands of women, donning pink hats, took to the streets of Washington in a stunning display of resistance to President Donald Trump, whose administration many feared could threaten women's rights.

Marches were scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Seattle, Miami, Phoenix and many other cities across the country and around the world.

This year, attendees are hoping their voices can generate concrete action at the ballot box.