Cher: 'If you want a job done right, get a woman'

(CNN) Cher implored women to vote at the Women's March on Sunday, saying this is "one of the worst times in our history" and that women have the power to make things right.

"This is one of the worst times in our history, and that's why I honestly believe that women are going to be the ones that fix it," the singer told the crowd at the #PowertothePolls rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. "And that's no bull**** because ... if you want a job done right, get a woman."

Cher said Fred Astaire was showered with praise when he and Ginger Rogers danced together. But his prowess didn't compare to his co-star's, she said.

"Somebody said 'yeah, but she does it backwards in heels,'" she said. "And that's what women are, we do it backward in heels."

Cher encouraged women to "own" their right to vote.

