Mother and daughter highlight why today's marches are so important

(CNN) The epiphany happened during a diaper change.

Rachel Baxa was tending to her infant daughter, Georgia, when "the horrific phrase said by President Trump ran through my mind," the Idahoan said.

It was the morning after Donald Trump was elected president. And the recently revealed "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump bragged about his ability to grope women's genitalia because of his status , struck too close to home.

"I was staring down at what would become her womanhood someday," Baxa said. "The fact that my daughter would grow up to be something that could be reduced to mere gruesome locker room talk by the type of man who could earn the presidency in this country, I was terrified."

So on Sunday, Baxa and her daughter joined forces at the women's march in Boise, Idaho. She's one of many parents who brought their children to this weekend's rallies supporting women's right and protesting harassment.

Read More