Sen. Tammy Duckworth blasts Trump as 'draft dodger'

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who lost both of her legs during an explosion in Iraq while serving in the US Army, blasted President Donald Trump as a "five-deferment draft dodger" during her remarks on the Senate floor Saturday.

"I spent my entire adult life looking out for the well-being, the training, the equipping of the troops for whom I was responsible. I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger," Duckworth said on Saturday.

Duckworth was responding to Trump's tweet from early Saturday that said Democrats like her are responsible for the government shutdown and don't care about the military because service members are expected to work without pay for the duration of the shutdown.

Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration. Can't let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Her speech also called out Trump's actions dealing with North Korea as well as his Twitter usage.

"I have a message for Cadet Bone Spurs: If you cared about our military, you'd stop baiting Kim Jong-un into a war that could put 85,000 American troops — and millions of innocent civilians — in danger. You'd stop hiding behind your Twitter account, stop blaming everyone else. You would tell your party — a party that controls the House, Senate and the White House — to do their job. Stop allowing the most extreme wing of your party to prevent us from passing a long-term funding solution that the military itself -- your own leaders that you nominated and appointed -- is asking for," Duckworth continued.

