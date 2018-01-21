Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'For so long, women were silent'

(CNN) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg extolled the #MeToo movement and revealed one of her own experiences with sexual harassment in deeply personal observations Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival.

"I think it's about time," the 84-year-old Ginsburg said of the new emphasis. "For so long, women were silent."

"Every woman of my vintage knows what sexual harassment is, although we didn't have a name for it," she told the session's moderator, Nina Totenberg, before detailing an incident when she was a student at Cornell in the 1950s and preparing for a chemistry test.

"My instructor said ... 'I'll give you a practice exam,'" Ginsburg said. The next day she discovered that the practice exam was, in fact, the real test. "And I knew exactly what he wanted in return," she said. "And that's just one of many examples."

Ginsburg said there was nothing a young woman could do about harassment at the time. The general attitude of the day, she said, was "get past it" and "boys will be boys."

