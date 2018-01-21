Washington (CNN) Sen. Rand Paul says he proposed a compromise to Democrats to re-open the federal government, but was rejected.

The Kentucky Republican said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that he pitched re-opening the government in exchange for allowing Democrats a week of debate on immigration policy.

"It's gamesmanship and partisanship," Paul said. "I gave them the answer. Here's the answer how you solve this today: Promise, guarantee in writing to the Democrats that there will be one week's debate on immigration and a vote on an immigration bill sometime in the next month in the House and the Senate."

Paul said the idea was spiked.

"Now when I presented this to those in the Senate, and Senator (Dick) Durbin (D-Illinois), they were like, 'Oh, no we want guaranteed passage on a must-pass bill.' And it's like, well, nobody gets a guaranteed passage," he said.

