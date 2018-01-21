Pence says immigration talks over until government reopens

Military facility near the Syrian border (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence told US service members on Sunday that immigration talks between lawmakers and the White House couldn't proceed until the government reopens.

In politically tinged remarks -- unusual for an elected official to deliver at a military installation -- Pence blamed Democrats for impeding progress on funding the government.

"We're going to demand they reopen the government," Pence told American servicemen at a US airbase here on the Syrian border. "In fact, we're not going to reopen negotiations on illegal immigration until they reopen the government and give you, our soldiers, and your families the benefits and wages you've earned."

Pence was addressing the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, which delivers much of the ammunition being used in Operation Inherent Resolve, the US military campaign against ISIS. CNN has withheld the name and location of the military facility for security and diplomatic purposes.

Speaking before an American flag and camouflaged tarpaulins, Pence told the crowd that President Donald Trump stood behind them and would work to ensure their pay continues uninterrupted as the government enters the second day of a shutdown.

