Women's March momentum continues with first 'Power to the Polls' rally in Las Vegas

By Saba Hamedy, CNN

Updated 2:57 PM ET, Sun January 21, 2018

A large crowd walks down Pennsylvania Avenue after the start of the Women&#39;s March on Washington on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump that &quot;women&#39;s rights are human rights.&quot; Similar protests unfolded across the country.
A large crowd walks down Pennsylvania Avenue after the start of the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Organizers said the march is sending a message to Donald Trump that "women's rights are human rights." Similar protests unfolded across the country.
A woman chants at the Women&#39;s March on Washington.
A woman chants at the Women's March on Washington.
Women with cat hats walk past the Capitol.
Women with cat hats walk past the Capitol.
Demonstrators at the Women&#39;s March rally toward the White House on the National Mall.
Demonstrators at the Women's March rally toward the White House on the National Mall.
Demonstrators take a break from marching at the National Gallery of Art.
Demonstrators take a break from marching at the National Gallery of Art.
Protesters gather on the National Mall near the US Capitol.
Protesters gather on the National Mall near the US Capitol.
Protesters gather near the US Capitol.
Protesters gather near the US Capitol.
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women.
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, New York, center, is among the thousands with signs protesting violence against women.
The pink &quot;pussyhat&quot; with cat ears became the symbol the the Woman&#39;s March on Washington as a reference to President Donald Trump&#39;s remarks about grabbing women by their genitalia during the election.
The pink "pussyhat" with cat ears became the symbol the the Woman's March on Washington as a reference to President Donald Trump's remarks about grabbing women by their genitalia during the election.
Madonna performs during the Women&#39;s March on Washington, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Washington.
Madonna performs during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, January 21, 2017 in Washington.
The march evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees.
The march evolved from a post-election call to action on Facebook to an organized effort that included high-wattage activists and attendees.
A woman wears a pink hat to send a message during the protest.
A woman wears a pink hat to send a message during the protest.
Demonstrators wearing pink hats gather during the Women&#39;s March on Washington in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators wearing pink hats gather during the Women's March on Washington in Washington, DC, on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Singer Alicia Keys performs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women&#39;s March on January 21, 2017.
Singer Alicia Keys performs on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators arrive at Washington&#39;s Union Station for the march.
Demonstrators arrive at Washington's Union Station for the march.
Ginny Suss, Carmen Perez, Gloria Steinem, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Mia Ives-Rublee appear onstage during the Women&#39;s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Ginny Suss, Carmen Perez, Gloria Steinem, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory and Mia Ives-Rublee appear onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women&#39;s March on January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue.
Ginger Naglee of Olney, Maryland, gets into the spirit on Independence Avenue.
Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall.
Women gather on a barricade on the National Mall.
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters.
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protesters.
Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol.
Protesters take a selfie on the grounds of the US Capitol.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women&#39;s March on January 21, 2017.
Demonstrators protest on the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on January 21, 2017.
Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march.
Girls hold anti-Trump signs during the march.
New Yorker Nicole Monceaux joins in the march.
New Yorker Nicole Monceaux joins in the march.
Las Vegas (CNN)What happens in Las Vegas on Sunday won't stay in Las Vegas.

Or at least that's what organizers of the Women's March are hoping after their first ever "#PowertothePolls" activation in Nevada, which was designed to both celebrate and build on the momentum of last year's Inaugural Women's March.
Crowds of people flocked to Sam Boyd Stadium as early as 5:30 a.m. in crisp desert temperatures for the event, which officially began at 10 a.m. PT.
"We marched with all sisters in DC last year, we had to come here," said Paula Beaty, 53, of Durham, North Carolina, who came dressed in matching suffragette outfits with her older sister Elizabeth Beaty, 59.
    "We want to remind people of those women who came before us who went to jail, were force-fed, tortured basically so we could have these every day rights," Elizabeth added. "we cannot let this stand, we have got to fight back and we have to vote."
    This year, the main Women's March organizers -- who spent much of 2017 uniting as many people as they could for 2018 -- have a goal of turning the movement's momentum into political action. They hope to register 1 million voters in 2018.
    The rally comes a day after hundreds of thousands of marchers filled streets in Washington and several other major cites Saturday on the anniversary of President Donald Trump's Inauguration. It also comes two days after the government shutdown as congressional leaders from both parties try to reach a deal to fund the government and find a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which granted legal status to undocumented immigrants who came to the US with their parents.
    One year later, Women&#39;s March returns
    Nevada has a large immigrant population. Several thousand Nevada residents from El Salvador will likely become deportable in September 2019, the Las Vegas Sun reported earlier this month, following the Trump administration's decision to end temporary protected status for citizens of El Salvador.
    The state was among the few swing states to go Hillary Clinton's direction in 2016. Now, it's poised to play an important role as a battleground state in 2018, as Republican Sen. Dean Heller fights to keep his seat and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is term-limited, prepares to exit.
    Last year, Las Vegas was also the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, an event that reignited a simmering debate over gun control last year.
    Why Women&#39;s March organizers are turning their attention to Nevada this year
    All these factors -- coupled with the large Women's March network in Nevada -- helped influence the decision, Linda Sarsour, a Women's March co-organizer, told CNN last week.
    "Nevada is a big melting pot," Sheila Sowltow, a 49-year-old Las Vegas resident, said. "One thing that makes us so important is our diversity. And we are a swing state, we can have an impact."
    Sowltow, who is a self-proclaimed "voting nerd," said voting is something "we all take for granted, and we shouldn't."
    "I think the change we saw in Virginia, New Jersey and Alabama has really motivated people," she said. "And showed there is change to be had and we are making it happen. We [women] are over half the population, people should know we are here."
    Some came from other battleground states to Nevada to show their support and get energized for 2018.
    Bordy Brilling, 66, came from Scottsdale, Arizona, to attend the rally with a high school friend, who lives in Nevada.
    "My New Year's resolution was to get more involved," she said. "I know this event will get me more excited, but I hope it also gives me more purpose when I go back to Arizona."
    She said it's especially important to her as a resident of a red state, where Sen. Jeff Flake's seat is up for grabs.
    Ahead of the start of the event, organizations -- including national organizations like Planned Parenthood and OFA, as well as local groups like Our Revolution -- set up and walked around passing out free swag, encouraging people to vote and sign up for their mailing lists. Meanwhile, volunteers readied the stage for the line up of speakers, which includes Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and musician Cher.
    Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who was announced as an honorary co-chair of the Women's March with Lewis, will not be in attendance. However, she will be featured in a video message that will be played during the event. There will also be live performances by Faith Evans and Ledisi.
    Early attendees nabbed spots in the bleachers as close to the stage as possible, and mingled with one another as they waited for the event start.