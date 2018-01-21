Las Vegas (CNN) What happens in Las Vegas on Sunday won't stay in Las Vegas.

Or at least that's what organizers of the Women's March are hoping after their first ever "#PowertothePolls" activation in Nevada, which was designed to both celebrate and build on the momentum of last year's Inaugural Women's March.

Crowds of people flocked to Sam Boyd Stadium as early as 5:30 a.m. in crisp desert temperatures for the event, which officially began at 10 a.m. PT.

"We marched with all sisters in DC last year, we had to come here," said Paula Beaty, 53, of Durham, North Carolina, who came dressed in matching suffragette outfits with her older sister Elizabeth Beaty, 59.

"We want to remind people of those women who came before us who went to jail, were force-fed, tortured basically so we could have these every day rights," Elizabeth added. "we cannot let this stand, we have got to fight back and we have to vote."