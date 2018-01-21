Shutdown standoff: Live updates

Shutdown standoff: Live updatesBy Sophie Tatum, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNNUpdated 7:21 PM ET, Sun January 21, 2018 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Government shuts down — — — — Paid Partner ContentMagnifyMoneyThe savings accounts your bank doesn't want you to see MagnifyMoneyTake back control of your finances with today's high yield CDs The Motley FoolStephen Hawking's prediction will give you goosebumps The Motley FoolBill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" The Motley FoolSomething mysterious is in the Arizona Desert