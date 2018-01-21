Washington (CNN) The White House on Sunday called for Senate Republicans to change the chamber's rules to resolve the funding impasse as the government shutdown continued into its second day.

President Donald Trump tweeted his call for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to invoke the so-called nuclear option and thereby remove leverage for Senate Democrats.

"Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.'s!" Trump tweeted.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on CNN's "State of the Union" that eliminating the filibuster would be one avenue they back to ending the shutdown.

"There's a bunch of different ways to fix this," Mulvaney said. "We just want it to get fixed."

